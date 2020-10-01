Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Assam flood situation improves marginally; 2.70 lakh still affected

Assam flood situation improves marginally; 2.70 lakh still affected

At present, 426 villages are under water and more than 25,307 hectare of crop areas have been damaged in the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 21:10 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Guwahati

The flood affected districts are Bishwanath, Barpeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong. (PTI Photo)

Assam’s flood situation improved marginally on Thursday with river waters showing a receding trend and affecting a population of 2.70 lakh in seven districts, a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Till Wednesday, over 2.83 lakh people were affected in eight districts.

At present, 426 villages are under water and more than 25,307 hectare of crop areas have been damaged in the state, the ASDMA said.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Dhubri and the Kopiliu in Nagaon, the bulletin said.



The flood affected districts are Bishwanath, Barpeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong.

Nagaon is the worst hit with more than 1.90 lakh people suffering, followed by Morigaon with 35,670 and Goalpara with 26,127.

Relief centres have been opened in Nagaon district where 117 people have taken shelter in 12 relief camps.

The death toll in the three waves of floods in the state stands at 120.

Infrastructural damages, mostly embankments, have been reported from West Karbi Anglong district, the bulletin added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Oct 01, 2020 22:12 IST
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
Oct 01, 2020 20:26 IST
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
Oct 01, 2020 22:11 IST
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Oct 01, 2020 21:55 IST

latest news

Global climate events may have caused variations in Indian Summer Monsoon
Oct 01, 2020 22:11 IST
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Oct 01, 2020 22:10 IST
Bihar: Recovery rate of Covid-19 patients stands at 92.72%
Oct 01, 2020 22:04 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 01, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.