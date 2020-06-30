Assam flood situation remains grim; 1.5 million affected, 27 dead

Flood affected villagers are transported on a makeshift raft towards a safer place, at Baghmari village near Kaziranga in Nagaon , Assam, June 30, 2020. (ANI)

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Tuesday with nearly 1.5 million people affected in 23 of the state’s 33 districts. Three more deaths were reported during the day taking the total to 27 so far in this season.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 2,235 villages in 66 revenue circles of the state remain affected by flooding. Over 75,700 hectares of crop area have also been inundated.

Most rivers in the state continued to remain in spate on Tuesday. As per a Central Water Commission bulletin, Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries were flowing above the danger mark at several places.

In all, 25,461 people uprooted by flooding are residing in 265 relief camps in 21 districts. Rescue and relief personnel evacuated 3,245 stranded people during the day using boats.

Flooding was also reported at the Kaziranga National Park, Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park and Pobitora wildlife sanctuary with several camps used by forest personnel affected. Twenty five animals were rescued in Kaziranga.