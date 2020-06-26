Assam flood situation worsens; 2.5 lakh affected in 16 districts, death toll rises to 16

A total of 18,234 persons uprooted due to flooding are taking shelter in 142 camps in 9 of the affected districts. Rescue personnel evacuated 151 people trapped due to floods in Dhemaji, Nalbari and Dibrugarh districts on Friday. (PTI)

With heavy rainfall continuing in most parts of the state on Friday, the flood situation in Assam has worsened. Over 2.5 lakh people have been affected in 16 of the state’s 33 districts.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 704 villages in 40 revenue circles in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts are affected by floods.

One person died due to drowning in Dibrugarh on Friday taking the total number of deaths due to floods in this season to 16. Over 2.5 lakh people are affected across the state with Dhemaji (88,269) and Tinsukia (59,261) being the worst affected districts.

A total of 18,234 persons uprooted due to flooding are taking shelter in 142 camps in 9 of the affected districts. Rescue personnel evacuated 151 people trapped due to floods in Dhemaji, Nalbari and Dibrugarh districts on Friday.

According to a bulletin by Central Water Commission (CWC), the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat district, Dhubri town and Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

Several other rivers including Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari, Pagladiya, Manas, Beki and Sankosh were also flowing above the red mark at several places.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), “fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over northeast India till Monday.

It warned that “extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya till June 27.