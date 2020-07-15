Sections
Home / India News / Assam floods claim six more lives, death toll climbs to 66

Assam floods claim six more lives, death toll climbs to 66

Guwahati: The death toll from floods in Assam went up to 66 on Wednesday as six more people drowned while the situation remained grim in the state, where the deluge has affected...

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:53 IST

By Utpal Parashar,

Guwahati: The death toll from floods in Assam went up to 66 on Wednesday as six more people drowned while the situation remained grim in the state, where the deluge has affected over 3.5 million people and submerged around 90% area of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The latest deaths were reported from Sonitpur, Barpeta, Golaghat and Morigaon districts. Another 26 have died in the state due to landslides caused by heavy rains since late May.

Nearly 4,000 people stranded due to floodwaters were rescued on Wednesday and evacuated to safety. The floods have displaced over 36,000 people across the state’s 19 districts and they have been sheltered in 629 relief camps.

“The flood situation seems to have peaked and is expected to improve in the next few days unless there is unexpected heavy rainfall. This is the second wave of floods this season after the first one in May,” said Pankaj Chakravarty, state project coordinator, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA)



Assam witnesses 3-4 waves of floods between May and August each year and almost all parts of the state barring few stretches in the two hills districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao are affected. Over 200 people were killed due to floods last year.

The state is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases with 18,666 cases reported till Wednesday. A safety protocol has been prepared by ASDMA to maintain safety and social distancing in the relief camps set up for flood affected and district administrations are following it strictly. Rescue personnel are evacuating stranded people wearing personal protective equipment kits.

Till Wednesday, 66 animals at the reserve were reported to have died during the ongoing monsoon season, according to a bulletin issued by reserve authorities. As many as 23 of them have drowned while vehicle hits have killed 12 others. A total of 45 animals (all hog deer) have been injured—44 due to floods and 1 due to vehicle hit. Forest personnel have rescued 117 animals, including a one-year-old female rhino calf, to date, according to the bulletin.

“We rescued a one-year-old female rhino calf on Tuesday and on Wednesday a two-year-old tigress which had strayed out of the park’s Bagori range due to floods was tranquillised and rescued after an operation lasting nearly 30 hours,” said the reserve director, P Sivakumar.

The reserve is spread over 430 sq km and is the biggest habitat for one-horned rhinos in the world.

ASDMA said the affected people live in 3,376 flood-hit villages in 26 of the state’s 33 districts.

Floodwaters continued to cause damage to the infrastructure. On Wednesday, three bridges were damaged in Barpeta district and one in Dhubri. Several instances of land erosion were reported from Nalbari, Baksa, Bongaigaon, and Kokrajhar districts.

Water levels in most Assam rivers continued to rise, according to a Central Water Commission bulletin.

The Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki, and Kushiyara rivers were flowing over the danger mark at several places.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mobile seized from 194-kg heroin haul accused in Amritsar jail
Jul 16, 2020 00:51 IST
GMCH awaits MCI guidelines for conducting MBBS exam
Jul 16, 2020 00:50 IST
Newspaper vendors deliver fruits and vegetables in Thane
Jul 16, 2020 00:50 IST
Book Cong MLA misusing Central ration: SAD
Jul 16, 2020 00:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.