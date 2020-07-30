Assam floods: Death toll rises to 107, 16.5 lakh people still affected

The number of fatalities due to flood reached 107 in Assam on Wednesday after three more people died due to drowning.

According to a bulletin by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person each died at Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Kamrup. Besides the deaths due to drowning, 26 more people have been killed in landslides induced by heavy rains in the state since May.

Around 16.5 lakh people in 1,536 villages in 21 of the state’s 33 districts are still affected by floods, said the ASDMA bulletin. Over 37,000 people displaced by flooding are still taking shelter in 208 relief camps. Nearly 93,000 hectares of crop area in the state is still inundated.

According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin, Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers continued to flow over the danger mark at several places.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the flood hit areas in the state on Wednesday. He inspected an embankment on Charikoria river in Lakhimpur’s Dhakuakhana. Sonowal also visited the Jiadhal river site, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, where floods have caused huge damage.

“The Jiadhal river, a tributary of Brahmaputra has caused huge damage during the present spate of floods. Visited Bhujgaon in Dhemaji district distributed relief materials among the affected people with colleagues,” the chief minister said on Twitter.

Goalpara is the worst-hit district with over 4.19 lakh people affected, followed by Morigaon with more than 2.63 lakh people and South Salmara with around 2.50 lakh people hit by the deluge.