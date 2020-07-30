Sections
Home / India News / Assam floods: Death toll rises to 107, 16.5 lakh people still affected

Assam floods: Death toll rises to 107, 16.5 lakh people still affected

Assam floods: According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin, Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers continued to flow over the danger mark at several places.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 07:30 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspecting Charikoria river bank erosion site at Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur district of Assam on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The number of fatalities due to flood reached 107 in Assam on Wednesday after three more people died due to drowning.

According to a bulletin by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person each died at Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Kamrup. Besides the deaths due to drowning, 26 more people have been killed in landslides induced by heavy rains in the state since May.

Around 16.5 lakh people in 1,536 villages in 21 of the state’s 33 districts are still affected by floods, said the ASDMA bulletin. Over 37,000 people displaced by flooding are still taking shelter in 208 relief camps. Nearly 93,000 hectares of crop area in the state is still inundated.

According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin, Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers continued to flow over the danger mark at several places.



Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the flood hit areas in the state on Wednesday. He inspected an embankment on Charikoria river in Lakhimpur’s Dhakuakhana. Sonowal also visited the Jiadhal river site, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, where floods have caused huge damage.

“The Jiadhal river, a tributary of Brahmaputra has caused huge damage during the present spate of floods. Visited Bhujgaon in Dhemaji district distributed relief materials among the affected people with colleagues,” the chief minister said on Twitter.

Goalpara is the worst-hit district with over 4.19 lakh people affected, followed by Morigaon with more than 2.63 lakh people and South Salmara with around 2.50 lakh people hit by the deluge.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Assam floods: Death toll rises to 107, 16.5 lakh people still affected
Jul 30, 2020 07:30 IST
Samsung’s new mid-range phone with 6,000mAh battery launches today
Jul 30, 2020 07:29 IST
In underground ballistic missiles launch drill, Iran fires at fake US Nimitz carriers
Jul 30, 2020 07:26 IST
Road to 500 narrows after Stuart Broad
Jul 30, 2020 07:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.