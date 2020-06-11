Sections
Home / India News / Assam gas well blaze: Damage will be compensated, says state minister

Assam gas well blaze: Damage will be compensated, says state minister

Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that 7,000 people have been affected and damage will be compensated.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 06:28 IST

By Asian News International, Tinsukia

On June 10, two people had died in the massive fire in Tinsukia. (ANI Photo)

Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Wednesday visited Baghjan in Tinsukia district where the fire continues to rage at the gas well of Oil India Ltd.

The Minister said that 7,000 people have been affected and damage will be compensated.

“I had meeting with Oil India officials, ONGC and district Administration. 7,000 people affected. Damage will be assessed and compensation will be given,” Patowary said.

On June 10, two people had died in the massive fire in Tinsukia.



