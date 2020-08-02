Sections
Assam issues fresh unlock guidelines; malls and gyms to open from Monday

Restaurants and hospitality services are allowed to function on all days except Saturday and Sunday with maintenance of Covid-19 protocol and social distancing.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 12:44 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Workers making new Covid-19 care center at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati. (ANI File Photo)

Shopping malls and gymnasiums in Assam will start operations from Monday, according to a fresh set of unlock guidelines released by the state government today.

As per an order issued by chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, the new directives will come into force from 7 pm on August 2 and will remain valid till 7 pm of August 14.

The fresh guidelines were issued “after due consideration of the Covid situation as it prevails in the state of Assam and taking into consideration latest directives issued by ministry of home affairs on July 29”.

All shops, business establishments and offices (barring those exempted) will be allowed to operate on one side of the road on alternate days in Kamrup Metropolitan district and on both sides of roads in other districts between 7 am and 5 pm from Monday to Friday.



“Malls and gymnasiums are allowed to operate between Monday and Friday on same side of the street on which other shops are allowed in Kamrup Metropolitan district and both sides in case of other districts,” the order read.

Restaurants and hospitality services are allowed to function on all days except Saturday and Sunday with maintenance of Covid-19 protocol and social distancing. Hotels are allowed to operate on all days while maintaining Covid-19 protocol.

Inter-district movement of people will be allowed on Mondays and Tuesdays and no separate permission/permit will be required to travel from one district to another on the specified days.

All state and central government offices including banks, insurance companies shall operate with 100% attendance except for pregnant women employees. Buses will be provided for easy transportation of employees.

Non-contact sports will be allowed in open spaces while maintaining social distancing norms.

Like before, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and all other similar places of public gathering will remain closed.

All social, political, sports, academic, entertainment, religious functions and all other large congregations shall remain banned.

Movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 6 pm and 6 am from Monday to Friday while no one will be allowed to travel or move around on Saturday and Sunday at any time.

People over the age of 65 and children below 10 years are advised to stay indoors except for unavoidable health reasons. Wearing of face masks is compulsory in public places, workplaces and transport and violation would attract a fine of Rs 1000.

Assam had recorded 41,726 Covid-19 positive cases till Saturday with 31,442 recoveries and 101 deaths. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which includes Guwahati, alone had accounted for 14,616 of the total cases.

