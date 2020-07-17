Sections
Home / India News / Assam: Kaziranga tigress rescued from floods released into the wild

Assam: Kaziranga tigress rescued from floods released into the wild

Guwahati: A tigress (2) was released into the wild on Friday by the authorities of Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), two days after she was rescued...

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:25 IST

By Utpal Parashar,

Guwahati: A tigress (2) was released into the wild on Friday by the authorities of Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), two days after she was rescued amid the flood fury that has submerged 85% of the park, the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in the world.

The tigress was brought in a cage on a vehicle and released by forest personnel, which was captured in a telling video that showed the animal running into the wild after a few seconds of initial hesitation.

The tigress was one of the two big cats that had strayed out of the park on Tuesday to escape floodwaters.

While one tiger was driven away to higher locations in adjoining Karbi Anglong district, the tigress moved to a nearby village and spent the night in a thatched hut’s kitchen.



The forest officials and veterinarians tranquilised the tigress on Wednesday afternoon, as they were apprehensive about its safety because of the widespread monsoon-induced inundation in the area and shifted it to the Centre for Wildlife Research and Conservation (CWRC) located at Borjuri near the park.

“The decision was taken to tranquilise and rescue the tigress because it had not moved out of the village on its own. The animal was kept under observation at CWRC for two nights,” said P. Sivakumar, director KNPTR.

Veterinarians and CWRC personnel conducted a thorough health check-up of the tigress and decided to release it back to the wild after they were convinced that the animal had not suffered any injury and would be safe on nature’s lap.

“I thank all forest personnel, who were involved in the rescue and release of the animal, and hope it will thrive in the wild,” said Dr. Shamshul Ali, a wildlife veterinarian.

Earlier on Monday, another male tiger had come out of the park to escape floodwaters. The animal moved back inside the park after spending a few hours outside.

Kaziranga, which is spread over 430 square kilometres, is home to 121 Royal Bengal Tigers — one of the highest densities of the species anywhere.

This monsoon, 86 wild animals, including five rhinos, four of which due to drowning, have died in and around the park, while 125 other animals, including a one-year-old female rhino calf, have been rescued.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt identifies over 1,300 risky exporters, fraudulent IGST claims worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore
Jul 17, 2020 12:45 IST
NASA shares 51 years old throwback video of Apollo 11 launch. Watch
Jul 17, 2020 12:40 IST
Arsenal’s Martinelli ruled out until end of 2020 with knee injury
Jul 17, 2020 12:40 IST
Bhuj The Pride of India poster: Sonakshi Sinha turns Sunderben
Jul 17, 2020 12:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.