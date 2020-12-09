Sections
Assam: Kokrajhar MP detained ahead of BTC polls; released on bail

Sarania and two of his supporters were detained over allegations of distributing money among voters ahead of second and final phase of Bodoland Territorial Council elections on Thursday

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:06 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Voting for the first phase of BTC polls took place on Monday in 21 seats in Baksa and Udalguri districts. (Representational Image)

Police in Assam detained Independent MP from Kokrajhar, Naba Kumar Sarania, on Tuesday night ahead of second phase of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

According to reports, Sarania and two of his supporters were detained over allegations of distributing money among voters ahead of the second and final phase of polling on Thursday to the council which administers four districts.

“There are allegations of violation of the model code of conduct by the MP. Police have also recovered some cash from his possession. He was released on bail on Wednesday,” Rakesh Raushan, superintendent of police, Kokrajhar, said.

A case has been registered against the 51-year-old MP under section 171C of IPC on charge of undue influence at election.



“These are false charges. Along with some associates, I had gone to a party worker’s house at Jaregaon in Salekati, after campaigning ended on Tuesday, to have dinner and discuss poll strategy. But some young men arrived there and started attacking our candidate from the area,” Sarania said on Wednesday.

“My security guards tried to chase them away... I was first taken to Salekati police station and then to Kokrajhar. I immediately informed the deputy commissioner of the district about what happened. We have secured bail and are ready to face any probe,” he added.

A former United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) rebel-turned-politician, Sarania had won the Lok Sabha polls as an Independent candidate from Kokrajhar in 2014 and 2019. Recently, he floated a party called Gana Surakha Party which is contesting 35 of the 40 seats in BTC.

Voting for the first phase of BTC polls took place on Monday in 21 seats in Baksa and Udalguri districts. Polling will take place in 19 seats on Thursday in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts.

