Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Assam launches gold scheme for brides from weaker section

Assam launches gold scheme for brides from weaker section

As per provisions of the Arundhati Gold Scheme, the state government provides Rs 40,000 to girls from families with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh, provided the marriage is registered under Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:13 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

CM Sarbananda Sonowal urged newlywed couples to get their marriages registered in order to uphold the dignity of the institution of marriage. Nearly 100 couples from 30 districts of the state were present at the launch ceremony on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The Assam government on Thursday launched a scheme to provide cash value of ‘tola’ (nearly 10 gm) of gold to newlywed brides from economically backward families.

As per provisions of the Arundhati Gold Scheme, the state government provides Rs 40,000 to girls from families with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh, provided the marriage is registered under Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Both the bride and groom have to attain legal age of marriage i.e. 18 for girls and 21 for boys and must have passed at least Class 10 to be eligible for the scheme. The bride can avail the benefit only for her first marriage.

“The objective of this scheme is to facilitate the parents of the girl child who are economically not very sound, but like all other parents desire to give some gold, which is considered auspicious, to their daughters as gift at the time of marriage,” chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said while launching the scheme.



The CM urged newlywed couples to get their marriages registered in order to uphold the dignity of the institution of marriage. Nearly 100 couples from 30 districts of the state were present at the launch ceremony on Thursday.

According to government figures, a total of 1121 couples who had got married this year and had registered their marriages had applied for the scheme out of which 587 were found eligible.

“I announced this scheme in my budget with the sole intention of empowering our sisters. Marriage registration can go a long way in securing the future of our sisters in their married life,” finance and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Sep 24, 2020 19:23 IST
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Sep 24, 2020 19:53 IST
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Sep 24, 2020 16:06 IST
‘Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty to court
Sep 24, 2020 18:52 IST

latest news

Covid-19: 4,517 patients identified under Maharashtra’s ‘My Family My Responsibility’ campaign
Sep 24, 2020 19:55 IST
Covid patient suicide: Himachal Cong lodges protest at DDU Hospital, seeks high-level probe
Sep 24, 2020 19:53 IST
Man held for murdering wife, sister-in-law, mother-in-law in Panipat
Sep 24, 2020 19:52 IST
Renee Dhyani loses out on a role because she lost weight
Sep 24, 2020 19:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.