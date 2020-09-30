Sections
Assam launches TRISSAM brand of forest products made by tribal communities

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:27 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Assam chief minister Sarnananda Sonowal launching the TRISSAM brand of forest based products made by tribal communities at Guwahati on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO.)

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday launched a brand of products made by tribal communities from forest goods.

Called TRISSAM, the brand under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana scheme aims to boost entrepreneurship among tribal people in the state and make them economically self-reliant.

The scheme envisages aggregating forest products and marketing them with the required branding by Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVK). At present around 50 VDVKs are operating in the state under the welfare of plain tribes and backward classes department.

Sonowal launched a number of new products made by VDVKs and stated that the abundance of natural and forest based products in the state would play a key role in building ‘Atma-nirbhar’ (self-reliant) Assam.

He urged those engaged in making and marketing the products to ensure value addition according to the needs of consumers and tap the vast potential naturally available in forests of the state.

