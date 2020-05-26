Sections
Assam lifts ban on pork sale in AFS-affected districts with certain riders

African Swine Fever is a highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease of domestic and wild pigs. It can spread by live or dead – both domestic and wild- and through pork products.

Updated: May 26, 2020 20:01 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Guwahati

The Assam government had banned sale and consumption of pork in the ASF- affected districts on April 25 following the spike in death of pigs. (HT File Photo )

Assam government on Tuesday lifted the ban on sale and consumption of pork in the African Swine Fever (ASF)-affected districts with certain conditions.

Nearly 16,000 pigs have died since April in 10 of the 33 districts in the state due to ASF, which has been detected for the first time in the country. The state government had banned sale and consumption of pork in the affected districts on April 25 following the spike in deaths.

“After consultations with veterinary experts and veterinary department officials, we have decided on certain relaxations in sale and consumption of pork and pork products. I am sure this will provide relief to pig farmers and piggery owners,” agriculture minister Atul Bora said during a press conference.

The minister said that within the affected districts, sale and consumption has been banned in epicentres of the ASF disease as well as infected and surveillance zones. Inter-district and inter-state sale, purchase and transfer of pigs, pork and pork products also won’t be allowed, Bora informed.



The state government has declared seven areas in Biswanath, Dhemaji, Sibsagar, Jorhat and Kamrup (Metro) districts as epicentres of ASF. An area within 1 km radius of these epicentres is considered as infected zone and an area within 10 km of the infected zone as surveillance zone.

“We welcome the government’s move as it will provide some relief to pig farmers. But there should be strict monitoring of sale in the affected districts,” said Manoj Kumar Basumatary, president of North East Progressive Pig Farmers Association (NEPPFA), an organization of pig farmers.

“The government should also consider giving financial assistance or fodder to farmers in affected districts and there should be more testing of samples to ensure that the disease doesn’t spread further,” he added.

African Swine Fever is a highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease of domestic and wild pigs. It can spread by live or dead – both domestic and wild- and through pork products.

According to 2019 census, Assam has a pig population of 21 lakh and thousands of farmers across the state are involved in the piggery sector.

