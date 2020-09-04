Sections
Assam lifts weekend lockdown, night curfew in fresh Unlock guidelines

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 18:06 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

On Thursday, acting on a petition, the Gauhati High Court had directed the state government to punish those found not wearing masks or following social distancing norms. (ANI PHOTO.)

Lifting of weekend lockdown and night curfew are among the fresh Unlock guidelines issued by the Assam government on Friday.

Chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna in his capacity as head of state disaster management authority issued the guidelines which will come into effect immediately and remain in force till September 30 midnight.

“Weekend lockdown and night curfew have been lifted, however, please adhere to all the Covid-19 protocols to keep yourself safe and others around you safe,” Krishna tweeted.

While most activities have been allowed outside containment zones, schools, colleges, education and coaching institutes will remain closed for regular classes till September 30.



Fifty percent of teaching and non-teaching staff are allowed to attend educational institutions for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work. Students of classes 9 to 12 are allowed to visit schools on voluntary basis with written consent from parents for guidance from teachers.

Higher educational institutions are allowed to operate only for research and unavoidable laboratory and experimental work only on issue of necessary guidelines by the department of higher education.

Public transport will be allowed to operate from September 7 with strict compliance of social distancing and other Covid-19 safety measures.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, religious, political functions will be allowed with a gathering of maximum of 100 people from September 21 with mandatory wearing of face masks and other Covid-19 protocols.

However, only 50 people will be allowed to gather for marriages and 20 people for last rites. This will remain in force till September 20 after which 100 people will be allowed for both gatherings.

Cinema halls, swimming polls, entertainment parks, theatres and other similar places will remain closed.

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods and no separate pass or permits will be required for the same.

Anyone not wearing a mask or found spitting in public places would be fined Rs 1000 on the spot and prosecuted under relevant provisions of the law.

Assam has recorded 1,18,333 Covid-19 positive cases till date with 330 deaths and 90,697 recoveries.

On Thursday, acting on a petition, the Gauhati High Court had directed the state government to punish those found not wearing masks or following social distancing norms.

“We will have a meeting with senior police officers and heads of other departments on Saturday and will implement the HC directives very strictly. Detailed guidelines will be issued very soon,” Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told journalists on Friday.

