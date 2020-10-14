Sections
Home / India News / Assam man arrested for raping 14-year-old daughter for last two years

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:31 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

The police have lodged a case of rape under provisions of IPC and the POCSO Act and are conducting further examination. (FILE PHOTO.)

The police in Assam’s Guwahati have arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of raping his 14-year-old daughter for the past two years.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Monday after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the Geetanagar police station accusing her husband of sexually assaulting the teenager.

“The girl’s mother is in the process of seeking divorce from her husband and stays separately. The victim stays with her father and other relatives,” said Dipul Boro, officer-in-charge of Geetanagar police station.

“According to the complaint, the accused has been assaulting his daughter for the past two years. The intensity of the attacks increased in the past few months. The girl, who was having irregular menstruation, first told one of her aunts about the assaults who in turn informed the mother,” he added.



Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested on Monday. He is stated to have admitted to the crime. The accused was produced in a city court on Tuesday and remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

The police have lodged a case of rape under provisions of IPC and the POCSO Act and are conducting further examination. A medical examination of the girl has been conducted and its report is awaited.

According to a report released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) released last month, Assam recorded the highest rate of crimes against women in 2019 at 117.8 per lakh population.

