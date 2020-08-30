Sections
Home / India News / Assam minister, three more BJP MLAs test positive for Covid-19

Assam minister, three more BJP MLAs test positive for Covid-19

Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi had tested positive on August 25 and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 06:49 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Guwahati

A total of 20 legislators have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the state, officials said. (Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo. Representative image)

Assam hill areas development minister Sum Ronghang became the first minister of the BJP-led state government to contract Covid-19, even as three more saffron party MLAs tested positive, officials said on Saturday.

A total of 20 legislators have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the state, they said.

Ronghang, also the mines and minerals minister, has received flak for getting admitted to a private hospital here without informing anyone in his office, after testing positive on August 25.

“His action has evoked sharp reactions as these things should not be hidden. Unfortunately, his driver and a PSO have also tested positive,” an official said.



Apart from Ronghang, Ganesh Kumar Limbo (Barchalla), Sibu Misra (Lumding) and Bir Bhadra Hagjer (Haflong) also tested positive and are being treated at different hospitals, officials said.

While Limbo and Misra’s test results came out on Friday, Hagjer was diagnosed with Covid-19 through a rapid antigen test (RAT) inside the assembly premises.

The assembly is conducting RAT for all its employees, officials, MLAs and media persons ahead of the four-day Autumn Session from Monday.

During the two-day testing in the assembly, the reports of 14 persons, including a journalist and an MLA, have come out positive, another official said.

Out of the 20 legislators who have contracted the virus, 12 are from the BJP and four from its allies, including two from the AGP.

Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi had tested positive on August 25 and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, too, tested positive for coronavirus.

