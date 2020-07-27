Sections
Home / India News / Assam: NDRF team evacuate villagers, livestock in flood-affected Barpeta district

Assam: NDRF team evacuate villagers, livestock in flood-affected Barpeta district

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that the death toll has reached 96. Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam’s various districts for the fourth time this year.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 07:30 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Dispur

NDRF personnel rescue villagers from flood-affected areas, in Barpeta on July 26, 2020. (ANI Photo)

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday evacuated villagers and livestock to safer places from flood-affected areas of Dighirpam Bazar in Assam’s Barpeta district.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that the death toll has reached 96. Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam’s various districts for the fourth time this year.

A total of 2,543 villages are reeling from the effects of rising waters of Brahmaputra, among its other tributaries, which have affected 1.22 lakh hectares of crop.

There are 50,136 people residing in 496 relief camps in the state, the SDMA said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid pandemic’s hit to Japan’s first-quarter business spending worse than first thought
Jul 27, 2020 09:22 IST
Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi, govt advises people to use water judiciously
Jul 27, 2020 09:21 IST
NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance all set for a launch this week
Jul 27, 2020 09:26 IST
MP Board 12th Result 2020: Laptop scheme for meritorious students resumes, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Jul 27, 2020 09:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.