Assam Police pay surprise visit to lonely 78-year-old on his birthday

Kamala Prasad Agarwal was taken aback when several men and women in khaki paid him a visit at his home in Assam’s Nagaon town on Monday.

It was the 78-yr-old’s birthday and since he was alone at home, a police probe was the last thing he was expecting.

“The police team asked me my name and my family. I told them I was alone as my wife and other family members were stranded in Bangalore and Delhi due to lockdown. It was only when I asked them if there was any problem, they revealed the real purpose of the visit,” Agarwal told a local news channel.

The team of eight police personnel said they were at his place as they couldn’t let him spend his birthday alone. The scene soon changed from apprehension and worry to a celebration as the police personnel sang Happy Birthday for Agarwal.

As the team carried placards saying ‘I am your son’ and ‘I am your daughter’, Agarwal couldn’t help getting emotional. The police team couldn’t get a cake due to the lockdown, but there were sweets, birthday hats and music.

Video of the moments shared on Nagaon Police and Assam police Twitter handles soon went viral evoking positive reactions.

“Kudos to Nagaon Police for their compassion and human gesture. We all from Nagaon are so proud of you. Never felt safer and more loved,” Manish Tibrewal, a recovered Covid-19 patient who hails from Nagaon, wrote.

Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Nagaon’s superintendent of police, said they got an intimation about Agarwal’s birthday and that he was staying alone from his daughter Smita.

“Our team, all young officers, surprised Agarwal in a creative way. We have been getting lots of calls and messages seeking help and advice during. But this is the first birthday we celebrated. Police are compassionate to those in need, but we will be strict with those who violate lockdown norms,” Dilip said.

Besides enforcing lockdown stringently, police in Assam are helping people during lockdown by delivering medicines at their doorsteps and providing food to those in need and more.

“In Nagaon, we have distributed 11,000 kg of rice. This is apart from the government scheme. Migrant labourers, homeless people, senior citizens unable to come out and get relief,” said Dilip.

Police in Nagaon are also taking care of their own by supplying breakfast and evening snacks daily to nearly 200 police personnel on duty. A help desk is calling up almost 2400 police personnel in the district and helping them and their families resolve their problems during the lockdown.

Assam has recorded 42 Covid-19 cases till Monday. While one patient has died, 32 have recovered and nine others are recovering in hospitals.

Till Monday, Assam Police had registered 1,838 cases of lockdown violations, arrested 3,870 persons, detained 23,694 persons and recovered Rs 1.79 crore in fines.

