Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Assam reports 17 new Covid-19 cases, state tally rises to 346

Assam reports 17 new Covid-19 cases, state tally rises to 346

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma added that there are 282 active cases in the state.

Updated: May 24, 2020 06:17 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Asian News International

Further 57 persons have recovered while four have died due to Covid-19 in the state. (ANI file photo)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): Seventeen more Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in Assam on Saturday taking the total cases in the state to 346, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added that there are 282 active cases in the state. Further 57 persons have recovered while four have died due to Covid-19 in the state.

A total of 1,25,101 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in India. 51,784 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

There are 69,597 active cases of Covid-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,720 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: New York Times devotes entire front page to list of virus victims
May 24, 2020 07:14 IST
SpaceX ready for defining moment with first humans on rocket
May 24, 2020 06:49 IST
Updates | US adds 1,127 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hrs, toll past 97,000-mark: Report
May 24, 2020 06:46 IST
Romance makes a return amid social distancing
May 24, 2020 06:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.