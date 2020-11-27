Sections
Assam reports no new Covid-19 deaths, tally rises to 2,12,171

Assam reported no Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, after a gap of eight days, while 150 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,12,171, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Guwahati

This is the fourth time during November when no coronavirus deaths were reported. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT photo for representation)

The toll remained at 978 with a death rate of 0.46 per cent, he said.

This is the fourth time during November when no coronavirus deaths were reported.

The new cases were detected out of 20,778 tests conducted during the day at a positivity rate of 0.72 per cent. Altogether, 52,30,177 samples have been tested in Assam.



Meanwhile, 142 patients were released from various hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 2,07,905, the minister said.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.98 per cent.

Assam now has 3,285 active cases.

