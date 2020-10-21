Sections
Assam Rifles jawan killed after team ambushed in Arunachal Pradesh

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 17:47 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

This is the second attack on Assam Rifles personnel by militants in Arunachal Pradesh this month. (HT Representative photo)

An Assam Rifles personnel was killed and another sustained injuries after an ambush by suspected National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) militants in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

According to the Arunachal Pradesh police, the incident took place near Sanliam village under Lazu police outpost in the early hours. Police and army teams are rushing to the spot.

“The incident took place between 7 am and 8 am. As per reports available with us, one Assam Rifles personnel has been killed in the attack,” said an official at the Tirap police control room.

According to reports, the 6th Assam Rifles team was ambushed when they were returning from patrolling duty on the Indo-Myanmar border.

Further details of the incident are still awaited.

This is the second attack on Assam Rifles personnel by militants in Arunachal Pradesh this month. One Assam Rifles personnel was killed and another sustained injuries in an attack on October 4.

