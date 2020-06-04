Assam’s Covid-19 positive cases zoom from 1000 to nearly 2000 in just 6 days

The return of over 2.5 lakh people to Assam from all over the country since the ban on inter-state movement was lifted on May 4 and domestic flights resumed on May 25, has led to the spike in Covid-19 positive cases. (PTI PHOTO.)

A day after the biggest single-day surge of 269 cases, Assam recorded 158 new Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday, till 9 pm, taking the state’s tally to 1,989 cases.

Assam had recorded 1,000 cases on May 29, almost two months after the first coronavirus case was detected in the state on March 31. But it took just 6 days for that figure to double and touch the 2000-mark.

The return of over 2.5 lakh people to the state from all over the country since the ban on inter-state movement was lifted on May 4 and domestic flights resumed on May 25, led to the spike in positive cases.

According to official estimates, nearly 1,800 of the total Covid-19 cases in Assam are among people who came from other states by road, railways and air.

Till Thursday evening, 443 patients had recovered, 4 had died, 1,539 are undergoing treatment and 3 had migrated back to their states before recovery.

The state has ramped up testing facilities considerably to test swab samples of all those coming back to the state. Till Wednesday, 126,726 samples were tested at the seven authorized government laboratories in the state.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said recently that the state now has a capacity to test nearly 10,000 samples daily and by June 15 around 2 lakh samples would be tested.

The state has a policy of mandatory testing of all those who are returning to Assam. All returnees are required to undergo a total 14 days of mandatory quarantine—including institutional and home.

Swabs of returnees are taken before they enter institutional quarantine. Once their test results come in 3-4 days, they are allowed to go home and spend the rest of the 14 days in isolation if the test results come negative.

Till Wednesday, the state had 3,338 isolation beds, 595 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 398 ventilators to treat critically ill patients in government and private hospitals. The state has several mass quarantine facilities where over 27,000 people can be kept.