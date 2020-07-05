Assam’s Covid-19 tally crosses 11,000-mark with single biggest spike of 1,202 cases

The Assam government had imposed a 14-day total lockdown in Guwahati and other areas falling in Kamrup Metro district from June 28, allowing only pharmacies to remain open, in a bid to control the spread of the pandemic. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Assam’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed the 11,000-mark on Saturday with the detection of 1,202 new cases, the single biggest spike in a day.

The figure jumped from 9,777 cases to 11,001 with Guwahati, which along with the rest of Kamrup Metro district is under a 14-day total lockdown since June 28, registering 777 infections—the biggest daily spike for the state’s largest city.

“In the biggest spike ever, Assam on 4th July reported 1202 cases, 777 of these from Guwahati city alone. Time for all of us to be extra vigilant,” Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted around midnight on Saturday.

The day recorded 416 recoveries taking the number of patients who have been discharged from hospitals across the state to 6,743. Till Saturday, the state had recorded 14 Covid-19 fatalities.

In recent days, many cases have been detected among healthcare workers and police personnel. Till Saturday, 149 police personnel had been found positive across the state.

“Till July 4, 149 Assam Police personnel have tested COVID positive, out of them 30 have recovered. A total 1114 personnel are under quarantine,” GP Singh, additional DGP (law and order) tweeted on Saturday.

The Assam government had imposed a 14-day total lockdown in Guwahati and other areas falling in Kamrup Metro district from June 28, allowing only pharmacies to remain open, in a bid to control the spread of the pandemic.

On Saturday, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna issued a fresh set of guidelines from the week between July 5 and July 12 allowing certain relaxations for people to procure grocery items and fruits and vegetables.

Twenty percent of grocery shops in the district have been allowed to open from 11am to 4pm on July 6 and July 8. Customers and shopkeepers will have to wear hand gloves, face masks and maintain social distancing.

Wholesalers of grocery items have been asked to replenish stocks of retailers on July 5 and July 7 for three hours between 3pm and 6pm. No retail sale will be allowed during this period.

House to house sale of fruits and vegetables will be allowed between 8am and 2pm on July 6 and July 8. Wholesale medicine dealers are allowed to distribute medicines/medical equipment between 10am and 3pm on July 6 and July 8.

Veterinary clinics and veterinary medicine shops are allowed to open on all days between 10am and 4pm while shops selling pet feed are allowed to operate only on July 6 and July 8.

Distribution of items purchased through e-commerce will be allowed between 11am and 4pm on July 10. No roadside vending of any fruits, vegetables, meat and poultry products will be allowed during this period.