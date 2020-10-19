Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Assam’s Kaziranga national park to open for tourists from October 21: Know the guidelines

Assam’s Kaziranga national park to open for tourists from October 21: Know the guidelines

All five national parks and 18 wildlife sanctuaries in Assam, including Kaziranga, which usually remains shut for around five months annually due to floods, were closed in March following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A limited number of jeep safaris will be allowed at a time and the vehicles’ tyres will be sanitised after each trip. (PTI)

Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) will reopen for tourists from October 21 after a gap of over seven months.

All five national parks and 18 wildlife sanctuaries in Assam, which usually remains shut for around five months annually due to floods, were closed in March following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Here are the guidelines to be followed:

1. Kaziranga park director P Sivakumar said that wearing of masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing will have to be followed while allowing tourists to enter.

2. A limited number of jeep safaris will be allowed at a time and the vehicles’ tyres will be sanitised after each trip.

3. All the tourists will have to go through a screening process and anyone detected with Covid-19-related symptoms such as high fever, cough and could will be segregated and handed over to local health authorities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 17:47 IST
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Oct 19, 2020 16:18 IST
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Oct 19, 2020 15:16 IST
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
Oct 19, 2020 16:59 IST

latest news

Kerala HC stops Customs from arresting IAS officer in gold smuggling case
Oct 19, 2020 18:08 IST
Farooq Abdullah’s ED questioning: Party alleges ‘political vendetta’
Oct 19, 2020 18:08 IST
Hyundai, Kia Motors to take $2.9 billion hit over lawsuit on engine defects
Oct 19, 2020 18:04 IST
Ludhiana police chief bans protests, rallies in city
Oct 19, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.