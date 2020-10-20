Sections
Assam’s Kaziranga National Park to reopen for tourists from October 21

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

All tourists will have to go through a screening process and anyone detected with Covid-19-related symptoms (AFP)

Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) will reopen for tourists from Wednesday, after a gap of over seven months. It was shut down in March because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak..

This is the longest shutdown for KNPTR in its 112-year history.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal would be formally reopening the park famous for its one-horned rhinoceroses and tigers, KNPTR authorities said.

Following the Covid-19 outbreak, all five national parks and 18 wildlife sanctuaries in Assam, including KNPTR, which usually remains shut for around five months annually due to floods, were closed in March.

The state government has prepared detailed protocols in the wake of Covid-19. All tourists will have to go through a screening process and anyone detected with disease-related symptoms such as high fever, cough and cold will be segregated and handed over to local health authorities.

The elephant safaris won’t be allowed to operate during the first few days of the park’s reopening and may resume from November, according to the state government.

