Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Assam says neighbouring states encroached on its land 56 times in 2020

Assam says neighbouring states encroached on its land 56 times in 2020

In a written reply to a query by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that these 56 cases of land encroachments were reported across 11 districts since January 1 this year.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 18:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Guwahati

The highest 17 cases were reported from Cachar, which faced violent clashes between the people of Assam and Mizoram, Patowary said on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the Home portfolio. (ANI)

The Assam government on Monday informed the assembly that the state has faced 56 instances of land encroachment by the neighbouring states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram in 2020.

In a written reply to a query by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that these 56 cases of land encroachments were reported across 11 districts since January 1 this year.

The highest 17 cases were reported from Cachar, which faced violent clashes between the people of Assam and Mizoram, Patowary said on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the Home portfolio.

One person was killed in clashes in Cachar, he added.



Cachar is followed by West Karbi Anglong and Kamrup districts that reported seven instances of land encroachment, the minister said.

Other districts where Assam’s land was encroached on are Lakhimpur (six cases), Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong (five each), Jorhat (four), Karimganj (two), and Sadiya, Tinsukia and Sivasagar (one each), Patowary said.

To recover the encroached land, the Assam government has written a number of letters to the respective states and the Centre, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
PM flags off 100th run of Kisan Rail in Maharashtra, congratulates farmers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
ED has woken up after 10 years: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Rescued from torture 5 years ago, KCR’s adopted daughter Pratyusha marries
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
ITR: Last date for filing is Dec 31. Here is how to file your online
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
No ‘zero night’ celebration on New Year’s eve in Bhubaneswar
by Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
NHAI updates FASTag app to provide balance status to users
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.