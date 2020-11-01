Assam schools reopen from Monday after 7 months: All you need to know

Schools in Assam are set to reopen from Monday after over seven months of being shut in the view of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the education department to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to while reopening schools.

The state government said that students of Class 6 and above will go to school from November 2, but only after consent from their parents.

Here is all you need to know:

1. The ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines of the ministry of home affairs had allowed schools to reopen across the country after October 15 in a graded manner. Coming to school will, however, be a voluntary exercise on the part of the students as the necessary attendance required will not be applicable this year, Assam’s education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

2. The officials of education and health departments have been instructed by the chief minister to make sure classes start early in the morning, there is a proper gap between classroom timings of two groups of students and toilets are clean and sanitised.

3. Classes will be held in two batches - from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm - with not more than 25 students in each section.

4. The education department has decided that students of classes 6, 7, 9 and 12 will have classroom teachings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of every week while those of classes 8, 10 and 11 will come to school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, according to news agency PTI.

5. Examinations will be held only for class eight. Board examinations will be conducted for Classes 10 and 12.

6. Undergraduate classes will also begin from November 2. They will be held in two batches - morning and afternoon.

7. For the first semester students, classes will be held twice a week on Monday and Thursday. For those in their third semester, they will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and fifth semester students will have them on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday every week.