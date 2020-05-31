Assam sees biggest single day surge in Covid-19 cases at 159, tally breaches 1200-mark

Sections
Even as cases have surged in the state despite lockdown, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state is fighting a spirited battle against the coronavirus disease.

Updated: May 31, 2020 14:08 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

A man sleeps wearing a face mask beneath a tree by the side of a road during the coronavirus pandemic. 20 of the new cases in Assam have been traced to people who had recently travelled to the state by flights. (AP)

Two months after detection of the first case in the state, Assam recorded 159 new Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking total tally to 1,273. With this rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, Assam’s tally has breached 1,200-mark.

In the fresh addition, 20 of the new cases were traced to people who had recently travelled to the state by flights.

“Last 90 days we fought a spirited battle against Covid-19. Seen many setting up shining examples of public service,” health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted late on Saturday night.



The state’s graph of recording Covid-19 cases reveals a rise, gradual for a month but sharp after a month.

Assam had witnessed its first positive case on March 31 when a 52-year-old cancer patient was infected with coronavirus. It took over a month, 37 days to be exact, for the figure to reach the 50-mark in the state but the tally crossed the 100 mark in the next 10 days on May 17.

The figure doubled again to reach 200 cases four days later on May 21 and it crossed 400 cases in another 4 days on May 25. It took just three days for that to double to 800 on May 28 and two days more to cross 1200 on May 30.

On Saturday, the minister is expected to inform how Assam has ramped up facilities to conduct tests of over 1 lakh samples and taking care of over 1000 active at a time when nearly 2.5 lakh people have returned back to the state.

