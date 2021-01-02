Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Assam to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams in May, results in July

Assam to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams in May, results in July

State education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam (or Class 10 board exams) for the current year will start from May 11.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:06 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Government schools in Assam have been holding offline classes for students of classes 8 and above from September last year. From January 1 this year even primary schools have started holding regular classes with strict Covid-19 safety measures.(Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

The Assam government announced on Saturday that the final exams for class 10 and 12 of schools affiliated to the state boards will be held in May this year.

State education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam (or Class 10 board exams) for the current year will start from May 11.

Similarly, the higher secondary exams (Class 12 board exams) will start from May 12. Results of both the exams will be announced within July 7 and July 30 respectively, Sarma informed.

In Assam, HSLC exams are conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and the higher secondary exams are conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Government schools in Assam have been holding offline classes for students of classes 8 and above from September last year. From January 1 this year even primary schools have started holding regular classes with strict Covid-19 safety measures.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Day 1 of dry run concludes as two Covid-19 vaccines await final nod
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Himachal receives first snowfall of New Year
by HT Correspondent
22-year-old woman found dead in Samba, in-laws detained
by HT Correspondent
Covid vaccine: Dry run conducted at three hospitals in Shimla
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.