Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Assam to provide work under MGNREGA to all migrant workers coming back

Assam to provide work under MGNREGA to all migrant workers coming back

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal issued instruction to identify skills of the returning labourers and provide training at development block level through a digital platform.

Updated: May 18, 2020 08:09 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (in blue short) visits Assam Agricultural University, Kahikuchi campus of Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Kamrup on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The Assam government on Sunday decided to provide job cards to all migrant workers who returned to the state and give them work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The decision was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss the issues of providing employment opportunities to the state’s people returning from outside.

“Chief Minister directed to allot job cards to returning migrant workers and provide works under MGNREGA at the earliest. He also asked the skill development department to take steps for imparting training to returning workers for upgrading their skills,” said a government release.

Sonowal issued instruction to identify skills of the returning labourers and provide training at development block level through a digital platform.



“He instructed the finance department to discuss with banks about ways to provide bank loans to returning labourers for engaging them in productive sectors,” the release added.

There is no exact figure on how many workers belonging to the state would be returning back to Assam. Nearly 6 lakh people staying outside the state had registered to avail financial assistance provided by the state. It is estimated that at least one-third of them could return back.

The chief minister also directed the industries department to prepare a district-wise list of MSMEs for providing benefits to the sector under the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by the Centre.

He said that there are 1.01 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the state, and asked the department concerned to initiate all measures for passing on the benefits announced by the Centre.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Smiling Buddha: All you need to know about Pokhan test that made India a nuclear power
May 18, 2020 09:33 IST
CBSE datesheet for 10th,12th board exams today
May 18, 2020 09:33 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana’s 8-year-old son Virajveer plays a guitar in a corner
May 18, 2020 09:30 IST
Amitabh jokes about no more Sunday darshan, shares pics of deserted home
May 18, 2020 09:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.