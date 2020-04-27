Sections
Assam to relax inter-district travel curbs

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the government will allow two-way travel for people with own vehicles to pick up children and family members, and return.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:44 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Assam has had 35 positive cases of Covid-19 and one death so far. (ANI file photo )

Starting April 28, the Assam government will further relax inter-district travel curbs for three days.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the government will allow two-way travel for people with own vehicles to pick up children and family members, and return. From Saturday, the government had opened a three-day window for private vehicles to travel one-way provided they had permission from the district administration.

Only two persons will be allowed at a time, however -- a driver and a passenger in the back seat. Sarma said over 34,500 people had applied for permit.

The state has had 35 positive cases of Covid-19 and one death so far.



On Saturday, the government had begun a three-day exercise to transport people stranded across the state to destinations within the state in Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses. “Nearly 41,000 people had registered themselves on our helpline numbers (for this scheme),” sadi transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said on Sunday.

