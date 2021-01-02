Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Assam transgenders release video, seek mainstreaming, inclusion in festivities

Assam transgenders release video, seek mainstreaming, inclusion in festivities

The video released by the community hopes to get transgender people included in the festivities during the harvesting festival.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:51 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

The video was part of a project by the State social welfare department for mass sensitization against ostracization of the transgender community. (Screen grab of the video)

In a bid to create awareness against social alienation of the community, the All Assam Transgender Association (AATA) has released a short video seeking inclusion in festivals and other occasions.

Called ‘Ami Tritiyo’ (We, the Third), the 2:24 minute video, a collaborative effort of AATA and a local NGO, North East Voluntary Association of Rural Development (NEVARD), was released on Friday.

Made with the support of transgender welfare board under the social welfare department of Assam government, the video, made public ahead of this month’s Magh Bihu, the harvesting festival marked with feasting and celebrations, hopes to help transgender people get included in the festivities.

Also Read: Assam professor dies of burn injuries; one acquaintance arrested

“This video was part of a project by the social welfare department for mass sensitization on the issue of discrimination faced by the transgender community,” said Swati Bidhan Baruah, an eminent transgender activist and the associate vice-chairperson of the transgender welfare board.

“Hope this video will spread awareness and help rid of gender discrimination against the transgender community. Since Magh Bihu is nearby, we want people to include transgenders in the festivities as well in other celebrations without any stigma,” Baruah added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
by hindustantimes.com
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
by HT Correspondent
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Akshay Kumar shares pic of a frog in an electrical socket
by HT Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut reacts as Mumbai court says she violated sanctioned plan
by HT Entertainment Desk
Uttarakhand CM discharged from Delhi’s AIIMS, has ‘no Covid symptoms’
by HT Correspondent
Pakistan opposition slams anti-corruption agency in special session of Senate
by Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.