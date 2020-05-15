Assam writes to Centre favouring extension of Covid-19 lockdown by 2 more weeks

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal interacts with members of Asomi Mask Preparation Centre, an association helping in making protective masks, at Chandrapur in Kamrup Metropolitan district on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday that he has written to the Centre about extending lockdown by two more weeks beyond May 17.

Sonowal addressed a press conference on Friday where he gave details about the Covid-19 situation in Assam and what his government is doing to tackle the crisis.

Sonowal said at the press conference that all states were supposed to give their feedback on the extension of the lockdown by Friday, and the Assam government has already conveyed its stand to the Centre.

“Let the Government of India take a view on that. I don’t want to say much about this now. All the states have written to the Centre, which will take a decision on the extension,” he added.

With 22 fresh cases detected in Guwahati in 24 hours, the authorities in Assam are on alert and there’s anxiety among residents of the state and North-East’s biggest city.

While 15 people were detected positive on Wednesday, another 7 new cases were reported on Thursday taking the total number of patients in the state to 87. While two patients have died, 41 others have recovered, 43 are undergoing treatment and one patient has migrated to Bihar.

In view of the spurt in cases, nine areas in Guwahati have been turned into containment zones.

Assam on Thursday released a fresh set of standard operating procedures to be followed while dealing with passengers returning to the state from other parts of the country by trains.

The procedures list out how passengers will be dealt with once they enter Assam and get down at various stations. Officials have been asked to follow the rules on transportation, screening, testing and quarantine for the passengers.

Since resumption of inter-state movement on May 4, over 11,000 people have returned by road from across the country and other states in the northeast back to Assam. Eighteen of them have been found positive for Covid-19 till date.

Nearly 500 passengers reached various locations in Assam on Wednesday and Thursday by the first train bringing back residents from Delhi. Two more trains, one from Delhi and another from Chennai, carrying over 800 passengers will reach the state on Thursday night.