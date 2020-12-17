Assamese people will get a govt of their dreams in 2021: AJP’s 1st president Lurinjyoti Gogoi

A day after officially joining the party, former All Assam Students Union (AASU) general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Thursday took charge as the president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

The student-leader-turned-politician was entrusted the responsibility of leading the new regional party, which aims to espouse rights of indigenous Assamese, at the outfit’s first political convention in Sivasagar.

“The aspirations of Assam and Assamese people aren’t safe with national parties. We have been duped and exploited for long. The only way to safeguard our interests is to have a platform which believes strong regionalism,” said Gogoi in his maiden address after taking charge.

“I want to assure people of Assam that in 2021 we will get a regional government. It will be a government that represents the dreams of the people of Assam. No one can stop this journey,” he added.

Former minister Jagadish Bhuyan has been made the party’s general secretary and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA from Patacharkuchi Pabindra Deka, who resigned from his old party earlier this week and joined AJP, was made the working president.

The party, which was formed by AASU and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad-two of the biggest student organizations in Assam-also appointed 11 vice-presidents and a same number of joint secretaries, organizations secretaries and secretaries.

The convention adopted the party’s constitution and also adopted a 19-point political resolution which outlined AJP’s views on various issues including repealing of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), verification of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord of 1985.

AJP is the second political party to be formed by AASU after Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which came into being in 1985 after signing of the Assam Accord that ended the six-year-long anti-foreigners agitation--in which both AASU and AJYCP played a key role.

Both organizations had spearheaded the anti-CAA stir in the state opposing the Centre’s move to grant citizenship to religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan—which many in Assam feared would lead to large scale influx of Bangladeshis to the state.

Incidentally, AJP isn’t the only political party that would make its debut in the next assembly polls.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), another outfit which spearheaded the anti-CAA stir has also formed a political party called Raijor Dal. The outfit’s leader Akhil Gogoi, is at present in jail since last December last year for his role in the anti-CAA stir.

In his speech, Gogoi, urged all regional parties of Assam to come together and defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the next polls. He also called for unconditional release of the KMSS leader.