‘Assess level of criminals before planning raids’: Uttarakhand top cop after Kanpur encounter

Uttarakhand DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar, drawing lessons from the failed police raid in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, advised his men on Tuesday to carry out a proper threat assessment before conducting counter raids on criminals.

Eight policemen were killed in an ambush in Kanpur when they had gone to arrest notorious criminal Vikas Dubey. The criminal continues to be on the run.

“We’ve directed all police authorities in the State to assess the level of criminals before conducting raids, gather information about them and plan accordingly,” Uttarakhand DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The officer said authorities have been told to raid only after taking everything into account.

“If the criminal is of a very high level then we can call commandos for assistance,” he added.

Fifty dedicated teams and over 3,000 police personnel across UP have been deployed in a massive manhunt to nab history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. The police have also raised the bounty on his head to Rs 2.5 lakh from the initial Rs 50,000.

According to local police officials who did not want to be named, the UP police team came under attack from three sides when it had gone to arrest the criminal from his village in Kanpur. Taken by surprise, as they ran for cover, criminals on the ground accosted them and snatched their weapons, they said.

By the time a wounded policeman escaped the site and raised an alarm, the criminals — believed to be around 20 in number — escaped.

The autopsy report said that the policemen were killed by their own weapons.