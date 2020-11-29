Sections
Assistant commandant killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

A team of 206 CoBRA, along with a team of district police, was out for anti-naxal operation on Saturday night when nine personnel were injured in an IED blast planted by the Maoists.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 20:19 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

An Assistant Commandant of CRPF’s CoBRA was killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh. (PTI)

An Assistant Commandant of Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was killed and eight others were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Talmetala area of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday night.

Inspector-General of Police (IG) Bastar, Sunderaj P, told Hindustan Times that a team of 206 CoBRA, along with a team of district police, was out for anti-naxal operation on Saturday night when nine personnel, including two senior officials, were injured in an IED blast planted by the Maoists.

The IG said that the incident took place near Arabraj Metta hills, which is nine kilometres Northwest of Chitagufa police station and six kilometres west of Burkapal base camp.

“All nine injured were airlifted to Raipur at around 12.45 am and were admitted in a hospital. On Sunday morning, an Assistant Commandant, Nitin Bhalerao, who sustained serious injured died in the hospital,” said the IG.



Another officer, second in command Dinesh Kumar Singh, and other CoBRA personnel are admitted in hospital.

Assistant Commandant Bhalerao, who succumbed to his injuries and breathed his last at 3:30 am on Sunday in Raipur, was a native of Nasik in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has condemned the incident and paid tributes to the Bhalerao. The CM attended the wreath-laying ceremony along with senior officers of CRPF and state police.

“The condition of eight others admitted in a hospital is said to be stable,” added IG Bastar.

