Assistant sub-inspector of Chhattisgarh Police killed by Maoist in Bijapur district

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chhattisgarh Police was allegedly killed by Maoists in Bijapur district of Bastar division, police said on Monday. ASI Nagaiya Kosa went missing on Sunday evening from Kutru area of the district.

“ASI Nagaiya Korsa was abducted and killed by sharp-edged weapons. As per the primary investigations, we think that he was killed by Maoists. His body found along Kutru-Naimed roadside in Bijapur district on Monday,” said director-general of police (DGP), Chhattisgarh, DM Awasthi.

The DGP further said that on Sunday evening, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Kutru, received a tip that militia cadres of CPI (Maoist) were spotted between Kutru-Naimed road.

“The SDOP, along with his team, rushed to the spot and spotted the ASI’s motorcycle lying along the roadside. Korsa had left for his native village in Awapalli from the police station on Sunday,” said the DGP.

The DGP further said that it primarily appears that the ASI was first abducted by the local militia cadres of CPI (Maoist) and later killed by them. “The investigation in the case is going on,” said the DGP.

Meanwhile, district police have launched a hunt for the Maoists and combing operation in the area is going on.

In March 2020, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was kidnapped by Maoists and was found dead in a village last night in Sukma district. His body was found in Dornapal police station limits of Arghatta.