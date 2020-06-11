Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Asthma patient dies after ambulance staff declines to take him to hospital citing Covid-19 fears

Asthma patient dies after ambulance staff declines to take him to hospital citing Covid-19 fears

A 52-year-old man, an asthma patient,died in Medak district of Telangana allegedly due to non-availability of timely treatment after ambulance staff declined to take him to hospital citing Covid-19 apprehensions and lack of PPE kits, police said on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 21:29 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Hyderabad

There was delay in the ambulance reaching the spot for shifting the man to a hospital and also the ambulance staff, who suspected him to be having Covid-19 symptoms, declined to take him to the hospital saying they did not have Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, they claimed. (File photo for representation)

A 52-year-old man, an asthma patient,died in Medak district of Telangana allegedly due to non-availability of timely treatment after ambulance staff declined to take him to hospital citing Covid-19 apprehensions and lack of PPE kits, police said on Thursday.

There was delay in the ambulance reaching the spot for shifting the man to a hospital and also the ambulance staff, who suspected him to be having Covid-19 symptoms, declined to take him to the hospital saying they did not have Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, they claimed.

According to police, the incident happened in Chegunta of Medak district on Wednesday evening when the man was returning to Hyderabad from Kamareddy district in a bus and got down from it to visit a hospital after he suffered difficulty in breathing.

“After the man suffered breathlessness he got the bus stopped saying he will go to a hospital, alighted and started walking towards the hospital but suddenly collapsed near the roadside,” a police official said.



Police rushed to the spot and called up an ambulance which according to them reached there after an hour, but the ambulance personnel fearing that the man had Covid-19 symptoms “refused” to shift him to the hospital, saying they did not have PPE kits.

Police called up another ambulance, meant for shifting Covid-19 patients, which reached the spot after 45 minutes, but by the time it arrived the man had died, the official said.

The man’s family members and relatives were informed and the police arranged another ambulance to shift his body to Hyderabad, the police official said, adding, as it was a natural death the kin did not file any complaint with police.

When asked whether the man had Covid-19 symptoms, the police official said there was no clarity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha bans congregation during Raja festival in view of Covid-19 pandemic
Jun 11, 2020 22:31 IST
In India, 69 districts have case fatality rate double than that of national average: Govt
Jun 11, 2020 22:31 IST
19 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, count mounts to 470
Jun 11, 2020 22:19 IST
Amir and Sohail pull out of England tour due to personal reasons
Jun 11, 2020 22:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.