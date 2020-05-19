Sections
At 64%, Punjab health minister says state’s Covid-19 recovery rate is ‘best throughout country’

The minister, however, said that the fight is not over yet as many people stranded in other parts of the country are returning to Punjab.  

Updated: May 19, 2020 14:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, industan Times New Delhi

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. (ANI)

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday told reporters that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the state, as of Monday, was recorded at 64% which is the “best throughout the country”.

Sidhu, however, said that the fight against coronavirus is not over yet as many people stranded in other parts of the country are returning to Punjab.  

“Our cured rate of 64%, as of yesterday, is the best throughout the country. However, the fight is still on as many Non-resident Indians (NRIs) and people who are stranded in other states are returning,” Sidhu told reporters on Tuesday.

Also read: 4,970 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours push India’s tally past 1 lakh-mark





So far, Punjab has reported nearly 2,000 coronavirus cases. According to the Ministry of Health, as of Tuesday morning, there are 1,980 coronavirus cases in the state of which 1,547 people have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals. The state has witnessed 37 Covid-19 fatalities. 



The coronavirus national tally on Tuesday breached the one lakh-mark with India reporting 101,139 Covid-19 infections till date. There are 58,802 active coronavirus cases in the country, 39,173 patients have been cured or discharged while 3,163 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Maharashtra continues to bear the brunt of the virus with the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the country. On Tuesday, the coronavirus tally in the state breached the 35,000-mark. Maharashtra has a total of 35,058 Covid-19 cases, 8,437 people have recovered while 1,249 have lost their lives to the virus.

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi continue to struggle with a high incidence of Covid-19 cases. All these states have reported over 10,000 coronavirus cases till date.

