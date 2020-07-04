At 80.89%, Uttarakhand’s recovery rate is among the best, active cases among the lowest

Uttarakhand government has directed authorities to pay special attention to reducing the death rate due to coronavirus in the state (ANI Photo)

With over 2,500 patients declared cured from coronavirus disease till Saturday, recovery rate from the infection reached 80.89% in Uttarakhand. The chief minister has, however, asked residents not to be complacent despite the number of active Covid 19 cases coming down in the state.

“Our recovery rate has crossed 80% and with active cases reducing, there should be no laxity from the administration. Special attention has to be paid to reduce the death rate. District magistrates and chief medical officers should keep a constant watch on serious cases themselves. In such cases, an immediate response should be ensured,” CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said during a meeting to review disease containment work done so far.

On Saturday, 45 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Almora (2), Bageshwar (6), Dehradun (8), Haridwar (1), Nainital (4), Pauri Garhwal (1), Tehri Garhwal (1), Udham Singh Nagar (17) and Uttarkashi (5).

Six fresh cases were contacts of earlier detected Covid-19 positive patients and one was a healthcare worker with travel history to Delhi.

The others found positive over the last 24 hours had returned to the state from places like Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.

21 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state on Saturday including 19 from Pauri Garhwal, and one each from Almora and Tehri Garhwal.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days’ numbers, stands at 47.18 days and the recovery rate is at 80.89%.

Dehradun with 742 cases is the worst affected city in the hill state followed by Nainital, which has 530 cases and Tehri Garhwal with 421 cases. Haridwar comes next with 318 cases. Champawat district with 59 Coved cases has recorded the lowest number of infections in the state.

Uttarakhand has, so far, tested over 76,000 samples including 6,300 whose results are awaited.