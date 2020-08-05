Sections
At Ayodhya Ram temple event, PM Modi reiterates mantra to fight coronavirus

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 15:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amid the festival-like celebrations, the coronavirus threat was not lost on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he underlined the importance of social distancing and masks at the bhoomi pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Do gaj ki doori, mask hai zaroori (A distance of two yards and wearing masks is necessary),” said the PM, who was wearing a golden dhoti kurta and a white mask, while wrapping up his speech at the ceremony.

The wait of centuries has ended and India is writing a golden chapter in Ayodhya, PM Modi said after performing the bhoomi poojan of the proposed Ram temple.

Beginning his speech with “Jai Siya Ram”, the Prime Minister told the gathering that a grand temple will be built for “Ram Lalla”, the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years.



“Many people made sacrifices for the Ram temple. I pay my respects to all of them,” the Prime Minister said after the groundbreaking ceremony of the temple at the spot where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said some people could not be here today due to restrictions in view of Covid-19, but they will be invited for future events in Ayodhya.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat remembered LK Advani, the face of the Ram temple movement in the 1990s, in his speech and acknowledged that many who sacrificed couldn’t be here because of the coronavirus situation.

“So many people had sacrificed, they couldn’t be here physically. There are some who couldn’t come here, Advani ji must be at his home watching this. There are some who should’ve come but couldn’t be invited because of the situation (COVID-19),” said Mohan Bhagwat.

The guest list for the event, including religious leaders who formed part of the movement that started in the 1980s, was restricted to 175 in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

