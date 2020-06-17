Sections
Home / India News / At CMs meet with PM Modi, KCR requests lockdown rumours be put to end

At CMs meet with PM Modi, KCR requests lockdown rumours be put to end

An official statement from the Telangana chief minister’s office said Modi had made it clear that lockdown in the country was over and that a period of Unlock 1 was underway

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:54 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by AshutoshTripathi, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Telangana chief minister KCR explained to the Prime Minister several measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus, adding that the Covid-19 situation was under control in the state.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to rumours about further extension of lockdown in the country to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, KCR took part in the video-conference with the Prime Minister and sought clarity from the Centre on the subject.

“There have been rumours for quite some time that the Centre might re-impose lockdown in the country. People are speculating that an announcement could be made to this effect after the PM’s video conference with chief ministers of all the states. I have been telling people that the PM will not take a decision to reimpose lockdown without talking to all the CMs. It will be better if there is clarity from the Prime Minister in this regard,” KCR said.

An official statement from the chief minister’s office said Modi had made it clear that lockdown in the country was over and that a period of Unlock 1 was underway



“There will not be any lockdown in the country. The four phases of lockdown are over. The phase of Unlock 1 is going on now. We all should discuss what to do during the unlock 2.0,” the Prime Minister said.

The Telangana chief minister explained to the Prime Minister several measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus, adding that the Covid-19 situation was under control in the state.

“Death rate is also registering a low percentage. We are confident that with the efforts put in by both the Centre and states, we will have a decisive victory over Corona,” he said.

KCR explained that the Covid-19 positive cases were reported mostly in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts.

“We are also putting strong efforts in these areas to contain the spread. I am confident that within days the spread would be under control. Life is coming back to normal in Telangana,” he said.

Migrant workers and labourers from various states, said the CM, were getting ready to work in Telangana and the government was providing them work. Hamalis from Bihar are ready to come back to Telangana, the chief minister said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PMC reports 12 deaths, 460 fresh Covid-19 cases
Jun 17, 2020 22:10 IST
25 more test positive in Himachal, Covid-19 count climbs to 585
Jun 17, 2020 22:09 IST
Change in colour of Lonar lake: Agharkar Research Institute to submit report in 7 to 8 days
Jun 17, 2020 22:09 IST
Karnataka: Congress names Hari Prasad and Naseer Ahmed for legislative council
Jun 17, 2020 22:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.