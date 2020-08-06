At FATF meet, India likely to highlight Pak’s inaction to curb terror funding

India is likely to highlight Pakistan’s inaction on curbing terror financing in the upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary scheduled to be held in October this year.

With deadlines looming, Pakistan is yet to comply with 13 conditions out of the 27-point Action Plan of the FATF including curbing terror financing, enforcement of the laws against the proscribed organisations and improving the legal systems.

New Delhi may raise Islamabad’s inaction in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and Pulwama terror attack cases. It may also raise the Daniel Pearl murder case.

Pakistan has been on the FATF grey list since June 2018.

Last month, Financial Monitoring Unit Director-General Lubna Farooq told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance that the country is still fully compliant on 14 out of the 27-point Action Plan and said it will have to submit an implementation report on the remaining points in the next eight days, reported Express Tribune.Islamabad also has to comply with 30 recommendations of the FATF. The committee expressed serious concern over the non-serious attitude of the government to settle matters relating to the FATF. Pakistan will have to demonstrate the effectiveness of sanctions including remedial actions to curb terrorist financing in the country, it will have to ensure improved effectiveness against terror financing by financial institutions particularly for banned outfits. It is yet to take actions against illegal Money or Value Transfer Services (MVTS) such as hundi-hawala.

Pakistan will have to place the sanction regime against cash couriers. The country will have to ensure a logical conclusion from the ongoing terror financing investigation of law enforcing agencies (LEAs) against banned outfits and proscribed persons.

Pakistani authorities need to ensure international cooperation based investigations and convictions against banned organisations and proscribed persons.

Earlier, India had said that Pakistan continuing to be in FATF ‘Grey List’ vindicates its position that Islamabad has not taken appropriate action against terror financing and safe havens which exist in that country.