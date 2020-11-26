Sections
At HTLS 2020, Rajnath Singh says PMO gives inputs, 'never interferes'

At HTLS 2020, Rajnath Singh says PMO gives inputs, ‘never interferes’

Singh also commented on India’s security standpoint as said the country is no longer a soft target.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 20:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In conversation with Hindustan Times Editor, Views, Prashant Jha, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never interfered in the functioning of government departments, rather gives inputs.

“Since he is the leader, you need to talk to him (the prime minister). And he gives his inputs. But there has been no interference,” Singh said while speaking in the opening session of Day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday.

Singh also commented on India’s security standpoint and said the country is no longer a soft target. “Our response to terror has seen a paradigm turn,” he stated.

Also read: ‘Another 26/11 is nearly impossible’ - Rajnath Singh at HT Leadership Summit 



On border standoff with China, the defence minister reiterated India’s commitment toward resolving tensions. “I believe countries should not be expansionists,” he added.



“Nobody can claim even an inch of Indian land... under PM Modi’s administration, there will be no compromise on India’s border, self-respect and sovereignty,” he said.

On the day that marks the anniversary of the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the defence minister said that the country’s national security policy is designed in a way that another such attack is “nearly impossible”.

The third day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 also saw State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in participation in the subsequent sessions.

