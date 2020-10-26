At India Energy Forum, PM Modi says India’s energy future bright and secure

Sections
Promoting India’s capability to be a global force multiplier, PM Modi said, “A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the world economy. Energy security is at the core of our efforts.”

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 18:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Prime Minister said India is one of the most active nations in furthering renewable sources of energy. (Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday India is the third-largest and the fastest-growing aviation market in the world in terms of domestic aviation while addressing the India Energy Forum. Promoting India’s capability to be a global force multiplier, PM Modi said, “A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the world economy. Energy security is at the core of our efforts.”

India’s energy plans aim to ensure energy justice, the Prime Minister said, adding that this will be secured while fully following the country’s global commitments for sustainable goals. He said India is one of the most active nations in furthering renewable sources of energy. “With a smaller carbon footprint, our energy sector will be growth-centric, industry-friendly and environment-conscious,” he added.

Lauding India’s efforts of energy conservation, PM Modi said, “In the last six years, over 11 million smart LED street lights were installed. This has enabled an estimated energy saving of 60 billion units per year. The estimated greenhouse gas emission reduction with this programme is over 4.5 crore tonnes of CO2 annually.”

India will grow oil refining capacity to 450 million tonnes by 2025 from the current 250 million tonnes, PM Modi said in his virtual address.

Pitching a gas-based economy, PM Modi said, “Our refining capacity will increase from about 250 to 400 MMT per annum by 2025. Increasing domestic gas production has been a government priority as well. We plan to achieve One Nation, One Gas Grid and shift towards a gas-based economy.’

