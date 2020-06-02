Sections
Home / India News / At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley

At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley

Twenty people were killed and several injured in a series of landslides in three districts of the Barak Valley region of Assam on Tuesday, officials said, even as the state is grappling with floods.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:40 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Guwahati

A landslide occurred at Karimganj leading to the death of at least six people in Assam on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI photo)

Twenty people were killed and several injured in a series of landslides in three districts of the Barak Valley region of Assam on Tuesday, officials said, even as the state is grappling with floods.

Officials said at least six people in Karimganj district, seven each in Cachar and Hailakandi districts have died due to the landslide early on Tuesday following incessant rainfall for the past few days.

More details are awaited.

At least nine people have died in the deluge and lakhs of people in seven districts of the state are affected in 356 villages of Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts who have been affected by floods.



The floods have so far damaged crops in 2,678 hectares and affected 44,331 domestic animals and 9,350 poultry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China to construct 1,124-megawatt power project in Pok under CPEC
Jun 02, 2020 15:32 IST
Retailers conflicted over how to get rid of mountain of unsold stock
Jun 02, 2020 15:31 IST
Will remember bowling to Sachin for rest of my life, says Sutherland
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
When Hugh Jackman was almost fired as Wolverine
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.