Sections
Home / India News / At least 221 Uttarakhand police personnel have tested for Covid-19 till August 17

At least 221 Uttarakhand police personnel have tested for Covid-19 till August 17

Dehradun: At least 221 Uttarakhand Police personnel have tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive until Monday, according to the data compiled by the state police...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Dehradun: At least 221 Uttarakhand Police personnel have tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive until Monday, according to the data compiled by the state police headquarters.

The police personnel from the hill state’s Haridwar district was the worst affected at 58, following by Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts at 49 and 42, respectively.

The data showed that 132 personnel has been treated, of whom 88 have recovered from their viral infection and have resumed their duties.

Altogether, 1,970 police personnel was also quarantined for Covid-19, of whom 1,658 has recovered from their viral infection and rejoined work.



The police have booked 27,701 people across the state for violating social distancing norms, while 2.10 lakh were pulled up for not wearing masks in public places.

A majority of the offenders booked for flouting social distancing norms were from Haridwar district at 7,851, followed by 4,194 and 4,123 from Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal districts, respectively.

Similarly, the maximum offenders for not wearing masks were from Dehradun district at 86,594, followed by 29,354 and 22,848 from Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts, respectively.

The police have also booked 211 people for allegedly spreading rumours regarding the pandemic on social media.

Another 902 people were booked for flouting quarantine norms.

Ashok Kumar, director-general of police (DGP), (law & order), Uttarakhand Police, said, “Many police personnel tested Covid-19 positive. But fortunately, more than half of them have recovered from their viral infection and resumed work.”

He added: “The personnel has been asked to take all necessary precautions while on duty in a bid to prevent contracting the viral infection. We have also directed them to take strict action against anyone found violating Covid-19 norms in the state.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DDCA Apex council may name Kotla stand after Chetan Chauhan
Aug 19, 2020 17:44 IST
PMC approves monthly amount of Rs 20 per home for garbage collections from slums
Aug 19, 2020 17:42 IST
Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR; Gurugram worst affected
Aug 19, 2020 17:42 IST
FIFA expects $120M income drop but same profit through 2022
Aug 19, 2020 17:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.