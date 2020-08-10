Sections
Home / India News / At least 500 persons are killed in human-elephant conflict every year: Environment min data

At least 500 persons are killed in human-elephant conflict every year: Environment min data

While releasing a document on best practices of conflict management and a portal on addressing the human-elephant conflict cases, the MoEFCC officials said there are 30,000 pachyderms in the wild and another 2,700 are in captivity.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 13:59 IST

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times

A herd of elephants take shelter on a higher ground following flooding in the low-lying areas of Kaziranga National Park. (PTI)

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on Monday said at least 500 people and 100 elephants are killed in the country due to human-elephant conflict every year.

While releasing a document on best practices of conflict management and a portal on addressing the human-elephant conflict cases, the MoEFCC officials said there are 30,000 pachyderms in the wild and another 2,700 are in captivity.

Soumitra Dasgupta, additional director-general of forests (wildlife), on Monday, said that financial contribution to states for payment of compensation and other conflict mitigation strategies had been increased by 30% this financial year, as compared to the previous year. “New elephant reserves have been declared and elephant corridors have also been identified in the past five years to address the problem. Elephants have also been included in appendix 1 of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals to ensure better conservation.”

Sanjay Kumar, the director-general of forests, said the population and distribution of elephants in the country have been on the rise. They have been migrating from Jharkhand to Chhattisgarh to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. “New interactions are leading to more conflict. They are migrating to newer areas. We are trying to identify research methodologies to understand how the population can remain stable in new areas,” he said.



The portal and the document was released by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar. “We do not kill animals. Animals are revered in India. We have to devise good conflict management practices. We have also started a fodder and water augmentation programme in elephants’ habitat and corridor,” Javadekar said.

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said the draft environment impact assessment (EIA) notification, 2020, is “not only disgraceful, but it is also dangerous”.

“Not only does it have the potential to reverse many of the hard-fought gains that have been won over the years in the battle to protect our environment, but it could also potentially unleash widespread environmental destruction and mayhem across India,” Gandhi wrote in a lengthy post on a social media platform calling youth to protest against it.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
Aug 10, 2020 15:07 IST
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check KSEEB class 10th result
Aug 10, 2020 15:07 IST
Patanjali considering bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship
Aug 10, 2020 15:06 IST
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB class 10th result declared
Aug 10, 2020 15:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.