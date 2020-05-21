At least 60 babies delivered in Odisha during cyclone Amphan

Though the 20-year old woman went into labour, ambulance could not reach her due to fallen trees blocking the road to her house (HT Photo)

Even as the apocalyptic winds of cyclone Amphan brought death and disaster in Bengal on Wednesday, in the coastal Odisha district of Bhadrak the air rent with cries of at least 60 newborn babies.

Bhadrak district collector Gyana Das said 218 expectant mothers were admitted in Primary Health Centresand District Headquarters Hospital of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday for institutional delivery. While 43 babies were born on Tuesday, the rest took birth on Wednesday. Of them, one woman named Subhakanti Sahoo of Dhusuri tehsil gave birth to twins.

Das shared the picture of the mother and her newborn twins on his official Twitter account while appreciating the services of Angawadi workers, ASHA workers and other health workers during the calamity.

On Wednesday, a pregnant woman in Kendrapara district had delivered a baby in a fire tender while the storm raged on outside. Though the 20-year old woman went into labour, ambulance could not reach her due to fallen trees blocking the road to her house. When she was being taken to a hospital in a fire service vehicle, she delivered the baby inside the vehicle.