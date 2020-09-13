Sections
At least five MPs may have Covid

At least five MPs may have Covid

New Delhi: At least five parliamentarians may have contracted the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, officials involved in the process said...

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 23:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: At least five parliamentarians may have contracted the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, officials involved in the process said on Sunday. A second round of confirmatory tests is likely to be carried out shortly, they added.

All MPs, and officers and journalists linked to the Parliament session were undergoing mandatory RT-PCR tests over the last three days as part of the Covid-19 guidelines to conduct the proceedings. The news of some MPs possibly testing positive came a day after at least 50 Parliament employees were said to have contracted the disease, the officials said.

The results of the Covid-19 tests have not been made public but officials indicated that apart from a Delhi MP, an MP from Maharashtra may also need a second confirmatory test. “The Maharashtra MP had got his tests done in Mumbai but informed the secretariat about the results,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

An MP from Uttar Pradesh, too, may have tested positive, the official added.



“Some MPs would be tested again and a clearer picture will emerge in next few days,” a senior official involved in the process said on condition of anonymity.

