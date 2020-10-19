At Mysore University convocation, PM Modi talks up National Education Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the National Education Policy was “a huge initiative to bring a fundamental change in the education setup of the country” as he addressed the centenary convocation ceremony of the University of Mysore.

PM Modi talked about NEP 2020 in his virtual address and said how it was a ‘major mission’ that will lead to ‘fundamental changes’ in the country’s education setup. “The National Education Policy is a major mission to bring fundamental changes in the education setup of our country, from pre-nursery to PhD,” he said. “We’re focusing on a multi-dimensional approach to make the capable youth of our country more competitive. We’re trying to make them flexible and adaptable for changing nature of jobs,” he added.

The Prime Minister also noted how NEP, on the one hand, is improving the future of the education sector, while on the other is also empowering the youth. He also mentioned how, at every level of education, gross enrolment of girls was higher than that of boys. “Even in higher education, and in innovation and technology, the participation of girls has increased,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also mentioned how, over the last six years, one new Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), on average, has been set up by his government. One of these new IITs, he pointed out, was opened in Dharwad, which, just like the University of Mysore, is in Karnataka.

On Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), he said seven new IIMs have been opened in just six years, as compared to only 13 before 2014. On the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), he said while in the last six decades there were only seven AIIMS in operation, since 2014, almost double the number—15 – are either in operation or in process of being established.