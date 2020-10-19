Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / At Mysore University convocation, PM Modi talks up National Education Policy

At Mysore University convocation, PM Modi talks up National Education Policy

Prime Minister Modi said the NEP 2020 was improving the future of the education sector and also empowering the youth of the country.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 13:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi (Image Credit: twitter.com/BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the National Education Policy was “a huge initiative to bring a fundamental change in the education setup of the country” as he addressed the centenary convocation ceremony of the University of Mysore.

PM Modi talked about NEP 2020 in his virtual address and said how it was a ‘major mission’ that will lead to ‘fundamental changes’ in the country’s education setup. “The National Education Policy is a major mission to bring fundamental changes in the education setup of our country, from pre-nursery to PhD,” he said. “We’re focusing on a multi-dimensional approach to make the capable youth of our country more competitive. We’re trying to make them flexible and adaptable for changing nature of jobs,” he added.

The Prime Minister also noted how NEP, on the one hand, is improving the future of the education sector, while on the other is also empowering the youth. He also mentioned how, at every level of education, gross enrolment of girls was higher than that of boys. “Even in higher education, and in innovation and technology, the participation of girls has increased,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also mentioned how, over the last six years, one new Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), on average, has been set up by his government. One of these new IITs, he pointed out, was opened in Dharwad, which, just like the University of Mysore, is in Karnataka.

On Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), he said seven new IIMs have been opened in just six years, as compared to only 13 before 2014. On the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), he said while in the last six decades there were only seven AIIMS in operation, since 2014, almost double the number—15 – are either in operation or in process of being established.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Oct 19, 2020 13:17 IST
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Oct 19, 2020 12:18 IST
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Oct 19, 2020 10:55 IST
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Oct 19, 2020 10:49 IST

latest news

At Mysore University convocation, PM Modi talks up National Education Policy
Oct 19, 2020 13:37 IST
Ludo trailer: Abhishek, Rajkummar’s film is all-out entertainment
Oct 19, 2020 13:39 IST
Candidate in Gaya booked for riding a buffalo for election campaign
Oct 19, 2020 13:31 IST
Cinnamon benefits for skin: 5 ways to use dalchini for glow
Oct 19, 2020 13:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.